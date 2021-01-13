Kelley E. Currie

Kelley E. Currie is US Ambassador at Large for Global Women’s Issues. She serves simultaneously as the US Representative at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. Prior to her appointment, she led the Department of State’s Office of Global Criminal Justice (2019) and served under Ambassador Nikki Haley as the United States’ Representative to the UN Economic and Social Council and Alternative Representative to the UN General Assembly (2017-2018).