A China-Europe goods train bound for Helsinki, Finland, departs from Putian Station in Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan province. There will be attempts to derail the EU-China investment agreement on its path to ratification, and China must tread carefully. Photo: Xinhua A China-Europe goods train bound for Helsinki, Finland, departs from Putian Station in Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan province. There will be attempts to derail the EU-China investment agreement on its path to ratification, and China must tread carefully. Photo: Xinhua
A China-Europe goods train bound for Helsinki, Finland, departs from Putian Station in Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan province. There will be attempts to derail the EU-China investment agreement on its path to ratification, and China must tread carefully. Photo: Xinhua
Winston Mok
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Winston Mok

China must be seen to be a trustworthy partner to ensure success of its investment deal with the EU

  • China should abandon attempts to ‘divide and rule’ Europe, rein in boastful diplomats and seek collaboration by taking minority, rather than controlling, stakes
  • Though dismissed by some as underwhelming, the investment agreement will open a door for a more collaborative, mutually beneficial relationship

Winston Mok
Winston Mok

Updated: 1:52am, 13 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A China-Europe goods train bound for Helsinki, Finland, departs from Putian Station in Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan province. There will be attempts to derail the EU-China investment agreement on its path to ratification, and China must tread carefully. Photo: Xinhua A China-Europe goods train bound for Helsinki, Finland, departs from Putian Station in Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan province. There will be attempts to derail the EU-China investment agreement on its path to ratification, and China must tread carefully. Photo: Xinhua
A China-Europe goods train bound for Helsinki, Finland, departs from Putian Station in Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan province. There will be attempts to derail the EU-China investment agreement on its path to ratification, and China must tread carefully. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Winston Mok

Winston Mok

Winston Mok, a private investor, was previously a private equity investor. He held senior regional positions with EMP Global and GE Capital, and was a McKinsey consultant and initiated its China practice. Winston obtained his bachelor and master degrees from MIT.