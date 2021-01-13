A China-Europe goods train bound for Helsinki, Finland, departs from Putian Station in Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan province. There will be attempts to derail the EU-China investment agreement on its path to ratification, and China must tread carefully. Photo: Xinhua
A China-Europe goods train bound for Helsinki, Finland, departs from Putian Station in Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan province. There will be attempts to derail the EU-China investment agreement on its path to ratification, and China must tread carefully. Photo: Xinhua