Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Stephen Orlins
How Biden’s America and China can turn the page on a rocky relationship
- From visas and tariffs to consulate shutdowns and tech bans, Biden should undo Trump’s needlessly confrontational damage – on condition that China takes equivalent steps back
- The deep causes of US-China friction will remain but an easing of tension will give both governments space to re-engage
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
+ FOLLOW
Stephen Orlins is president of the National Committee on US-China Relations, and was previously managing director of Carlyle Asia, chairman of the board of Taiwan Broadband Communications, and president of Lehman Brothers Asia. He was a member of the State Department legal team that helped establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, is fluent in Mandarin and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.