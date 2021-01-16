Illustration: Craig Stephens
Lanxin Xiang
China need not fear the challenge of a racist, crumbling West
- Unless the West goes back to the racial tribalism of the last century, a unified Western strategy against China is not morally and practically sustainable
- China should continue to control its hubris as there is no reason to panic, either from a democratic alliance or an ‘Asian Nato’ meant to strangle China
Lanxin Xiang is professor of International History and Politics at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies Geneva, Switzerland. He is also director of the Centre of One Belt and One Road Security Studies at the China National Institute for SCO International Exchange and Judicial Cooperation in Shanghai, China.