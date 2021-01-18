A medical worker prepares a shot of the Sinovac vaccine against Covid-19 at a community health station in Yantai, eastern Shandong province, on January 5. China plans to immunise 50 million people in certain high-risk groups before the Lunar New Year holiday in February, according to reports. Photo: EPA
A medical worker prepares a shot of the Sinovac vaccine against Covid-19 at a community health station in Yantai, eastern Shandong province, on January 5. China plans to immunise 50 million people in certain high-risk groups before the Lunar New Year holiday in February, according to reports. Photo: EPA