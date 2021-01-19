Opinion
SCMP Columnist
On Balance by Robert Delaney
What a White House reporter’s demotion tells us about Mike Pompeo and the Trump years
- The demotion of a Voice of America journalist after she tried to ask a question of the secretary of state invites an unflattering comparison with the Chinese government’s treatment of citizens who ‘pick quarrels and provoke trouble’
READ FULL ARTICLE
+ FOLLOW
Robert Delaney is the Post’s North America bureau chief. He spent 11 years in China as a language student and correspondent for Dow Jones Newswires and Bloomberg, and continued covering the country as a correspondent and an academic after leaving. His debut novel, The Wounded Muse, draws on actual events that played out in Beijing while he lived there.