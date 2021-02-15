Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Andrew Sheng
In the Year of the Ox, understanding what makes the Chinese world view so exceptional may be crucial
- The Chinese world view is organic, systemic and indeterminate, recognising chance, contradictions and paradoxes, and different time cycles
- Within the next few decades, the Chinese, Indian and Islamic world view will all inevitably challenge US exceptionalism
Andrew Sheng is a former central banker and financial regulator, currently distinguished fellow at the Asia Global Institute, University of Hong Kong. He writes widely on Asian perspectives on global issues, with columns in Project Syndicate, Asia News Network and Caijing/Caixin magazines. His latest book is “Shadow Banking in China”, co-authored with Ng Chow Soon, published by Wiley.