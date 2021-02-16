Vehicles travel along Des Voeux Road Central on October 5, 2019, when the city went into near shutdown as businesses closed and rail services were suspended for the first time in more than 20 years after overnight violence during anti-government protests. Hong Kong’s economy has been hit hard by the double whammy of the coronavirus pandemic and the protests. Photo: Bloomberg
Vehicles travel along Des Voeux Road Central on October 5, 2019, when the city went into near shutdown as businesses closed and rail services were suspended for the first time in more than 20 years after overnight violence during anti-government protests. Hong Kong’s economy has been hit hard by the double whammy of the coronavirus pandemic and the protests. Photo: Bloomberg