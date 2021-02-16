Opinion
SCMP Columnist
On Balance by Robert Delaney
Why Joe Biden must resist Donald Trump’s tactic of using China as a bogeyman
- The president’s call for a major infrastructure plan for America should have been made without referencing the China threat
- China’s ways are ill-suited to the US, and such rabble-rousing tactics are double-edged swords
READ FULL ARTICLE
+ FOLLOW
Robert Delaney is the Post’s North America bureau chief. He spent 11 years in China as a language student and correspondent for Dow Jones Newswires and Bloomberg, and continued covering the country as a correspondent and an academic after leaving. His debut novel, The Wounded Muse, draws on actual events that played out in Beijing while he lived there.