C. Uday Bhaskar
Joe Biden’s still evolving China policy is a tough balancing act

  • That the US conducted a two-carrier naval exercise in the South China Sea shortly after Biden pledged to be open to ‘result-oriented engagement’ with China signals continuity rather than radical change
  • However, to build on its edge against China, the US would have to engage with Beijing in the economic and trade domain

Updated: 1:00am, 17 Feb, 2021

Commodore C. Uday Bhaskar is director of the Society for Policy Studies (SPS), an independent think tank based in New Delhi. He was formerly head of two other major Indian institutions: the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) and the National Maritime Foundation (NMF).