The Chinese and US flags adorn a lamp post near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao’s state visit to Washington in January 2011. The Biden administration will have to craft more deft policy initiatives in relation to China than those seen during the Clinton-Bush- Obama years. Photo: Reuters
The Chinese and US flags adorn a lamp post near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao’s state visit to Washington in January 2011. The Biden administration will have to craft more deft policy initiatives in relation to China than those seen during the Clinton-Bush- Obama years. Photo: Reuters