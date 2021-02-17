Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Edward Yang Liu
National security law: attacks on Hong Kong courts ignore strong rule of law
- Attacks over the new security law are starting to target Hong Kong’s legal industry, challenging Hong Kong’s place as a seat of international arbitration
- Singapore’s example shows a strict legal code to uphold national security and robust courts that respect the rule of law are not mutually exclusive
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
+ FOLLOW
Edward Liu is qualified as a solicitor of England & Wales as well as a lawyer of the People’s Republic of China. He is also a registered foreign lawyer practising in Hong Kong.