Nio’s chief executive William Li Bin unveils the all-electric ET7 sedan at the carmaker’s global launch ceremony in Chengdu on January 9. Nio is cementing its role as a challenger to Tesla in China’s premium electric vehicle segment. Photo: Daniel Ren
Macroscope by David Chao

In China’s vast and growing electric vehicle market, local brands have the edge

  • Tesla is about the only foreign electric vehicle maker making top sales in China amid intense local competition and price cuts
  • But with their focus on the domestic market, Chinese electric carmakers are unlikely to become global names any time soon

Updated: 10:44pm, 17 Feb, 2021

David Chao is a global market strategist (Asia Pacific) at Invesco, responsible for developing Invesco's view on the investment market and global economy, as well as providing strategic investment advice to financial professionals and clients in the region. He has over 15 years of experience in the financial industry across Asia Pacific and North American markets, and has provided advisory services to facilitate investments throughout Greater China and Southeast Asia.