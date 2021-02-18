A People’s Liberation Army soldier tries to stop a photographer from taking photos at Tiananmen Square during the Communist Party's annual congress in Beijing on May 28, 2020. The events at Tiananmen Square in 1989 remain one of the most widely censored topics in China. Photo: EPA-EFE
