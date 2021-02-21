Edwin Lau

+ FOLLOW

Edwin Lau Che-feng is founder and executive director of The Green Earth. Mr Lau has been actively engaged in environmental protection work since the late 1980s and he founded The Green Earth in early 2016. He places great concern on pressing environmental issues related to waste management, air pollution, climate change and energy conservation. He initiated the first waste paper recycling programme in schools, and introduced the first set of three-colour waste recycling bins in a public housing estate in Hong Kong. In 2009, Mr Lau was awarded the Medal of Honour by the Hong Kong SAR government in recognition of his long-term contribution to the cause of environmental protection and education.