Peter Kammerer
Peter Kammerer
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Shades Off by Peter Kammerer

Many questions remain on Covid-19 vaccines, but they’re the best option for now

  • Hong Kong must address the legitimate worry about the efficacy and side effects of the three jabs it has chosen, especially Sinovac
  • But no vaccine is 100 per cent effective at stopping disease, and vaccination may soon be our passport to travelling again 

Peter Kammerer
Peter Kammerer

Updated: 6:45am, 23 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Peter Kammerer

Peter Kammerer

Australian-born Peter Kammerer has lived and worked in Hong Kong for more than 30 years, joining the Post in 1988. He is a long-time editorial writer and columnist, as well as a former foreign editor.