David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

With the EU at risk of a double-dip recession, investors’ faith in the euro is being severely tested

  • Despite a strong rebound in the third quarter, the bloc recorded a 0.4 per cent contraction in the fourth, raising fears of a double-dip recession
  • Bungled handling of Covid-19 mass vaccination is complicating the bloc’s economic troubles, putting further strain on its fragile union

Updated: 8:42pm, 22 Feb, 2021

David Brown is the chief executive of New View Economics. Over a career spanning four decades in London, David held roles as chief economist in a number of international investment banks.