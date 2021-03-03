Bill Gates speaks at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2018. A well-known billionaire philanthropist, Gates has spearheaded an aggressive and comprehensive public campaign to mitigate and eradicate the virus. By April last year, he has given about US$300 million through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Photo: Reuters Bill Gates speaks at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2018. A well-known billionaire philanthropist, Gates has spearheaded an aggressive and comprehensive public campaign to mitigate and eradicate the virus. By April last year, he has given about US$300 million through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Photo: Reuters
Bill Gates speaks at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2018. A well-known billionaire philanthropist, Gates has spearheaded an aggressive and comprehensive public campaign to mitigate and eradicate the virus. By April last year, he has given about US$300 million through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Photo: Reuters
Frederick Kuo
Opinion

Opinion

Frederick Kuo

With spiralling inequality, it’s time to highlight the billionaire givers and shame the misers

  • While Covid-19 has accelerated the wealth gap, that is a problem only if the wealth becomes entrenched and removed from society
  • A ‘Good Billionaire Index’ that tracks the philanthropic activities of the super-rich can encourage those who aren’t so active now to start giving

Frederick Kuo

Updated: 5:44am, 3 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Bill Gates speaks at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2018. A well-known billionaire philanthropist, Gates has spearheaded an aggressive and comprehensive public campaign to mitigate and eradicate the virus. By April last year, he has given about US$300 million through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Photo: Reuters Bill Gates speaks at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2018. A well-known billionaire philanthropist, Gates has spearheaded an aggressive and comprehensive public campaign to mitigate and eradicate the virus. By April last year, he has given about US$300 million through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Photo: Reuters
Bill Gates speaks at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2018. A well-known billionaire philanthropist, Gates has spearheaded an aggressive and comprehensive public campaign to mitigate and eradicate the virus. By April last year, he has given about US$300 million through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Frederick Kuo

Frederick Kuo

Frederick Kuo is a San Francisco-based writer and broker