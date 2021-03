Paul Zimmerman

Paul Zimmerman is the elected district councillor for Southern District (Pok Fu Lam), the CEO of Designing Hong Kong, and a co-convenor of Save Our Country Parks. He has a master's degree in social science (economics) from the Erasmus University in Rotterdam, and a Master of Arts (transport policy and planning) from the University of Hong Kong. Designing Hong Kong is a non-profit organisation devoted to promoting liveable density. For more information: www.paulzimmerman.hk and www.designinghongkong.com