Illustration: Craig Stephens
Olivia Lai
The real problem with Hong Kong’s flailing smart city plans is not the technology

  • There’s a lesson to be learned in officials’ repeated failure to encourage mass adoption of a tech upgrade, be it the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app or digital payments
  • They must focus less on the technical aspects of an initiative, and more on making the connection to how the technology improves our lives

Updated: 8:15am, 13 Mar, 2021

Olivia Lai is the managing director of the Global Institute for Tomorrow