Illustration: Craig Stephens Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Ruth A. Shapiro
Opinion

Opinion

Ruth A. Shapiro and Angel Lin

How China achieved its poverty alleviation goal by seasoning its ‘stone soup’ strategy

  • The country launched an explicit and focused campaign, which tracked poverty at the household level, with incentives and resources for local governments
  • The ‘stone soup’ approach involved mobilising non-government sources to bring their skills and resources to the table

Ruth A. ShapiroAngel Lin
Ruth A. Shapiro and Angel Lin

Updated: 8:30am, 15 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Ruth A. Shapiro

Ruth A. Shapiro

Dr Ruth A. Shapiro is chief executive of the Centre for Asian Philanthropy and Society.

Angel Lin

Angel Lin

Angel Lin is deputy director of advisory services at The Centre for Asian Philanthropy and Society.