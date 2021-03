Danny Phan

Danny Phan is the chief strategy officer of Wachsman and managing director of Wachsman Singapore. With over 20 years' experience across APAC and the US, Danny is an award-winning communications consultant, having advised some of the world’s largest tech companies on policy and regulatory communications, including Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant Grab, American online platform marketplace Airbnb, and the Asia Internet Coalition.