A fruit farmer live-streams from his farm in Zhangjiajie in Hunan province in September 2019. Photo: Chris Chang A fruit farmer live-streams from his farm in Zhangjiajie in Hunan province in September 2019. Photo: Chris Chang
A fruit farmer live-streams from his farm in Zhangjiajie in Hunan province in September 2019. Photo: Chris Chang
Fiorenzo Manganiello
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Fiorenzo Manganiello and Nessim Sariel-Gaon

How blockchain and other digital technology can help China achieve its agriculture and climate change goals

  • When farmers use smartphones and other technology to access actionable data, it could revolutionise profitability and sustainability
  • Blockchain platforms could offer farmers complete visibility of seed purchase and crop management, enabling the matching of buyers’ needs across the nation

Fiorenzo ManganielloNessim Sariel-Gaon
Fiorenzo Manganiello and Nessim Sariel-Gaon

Updated: 3:30am, 24 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A fruit farmer live-streams from his farm in Zhangjiajie in Hunan province in September 2019. Photo: Chris Chang A fruit farmer live-streams from his farm in Zhangjiajie in Hunan province in September 2019. Photo: Chris Chang
A fruit farmer live-streams from his farm in Zhangjiajie in Hunan province in September 2019. Photo: Chris Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Fiorenzo Manganiello

Fiorenzo Manganiello

Fiorenzo Manganiello is an investor and expert in agritech and co-founder of LIAN Group

Nessim Sariel-Gaon

Nessim Sariel-Gaon

Nessim Sariel-Gaon is an investor and expert in agritech, and co-founder of LIAN Group.