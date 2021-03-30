A woman receives a dose of Covishield, a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at an auditorium which has been converted into a temporary vaccination centre, in Ahmedabad, India, on March 26. The Quad is looking to boost India’s vaccine diplomacy to counter China’s influence in the region. Photo: Reuters A woman receives a dose of Covishield, a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at an auditorium which has been converted into a temporary vaccination centre, in Ahmedabad, India, on March 26. The Quad is looking to boost India’s vaccine diplomacy to counter China’s influence in the region. Photo: Reuters
Mohamed Zeeshan
Opinion

China or the US-led Quad? Why India must pick a side

  • The Quad’s investment in India’s vaccine manufacturing capacity shows the grouping could be a long-term partner in solving the country’s developmental challenges
  • But New Delhi’s multi-alignment strategy might undermine the Quad’s willingness to invest in India

Updated: 8:30am, 30 Mar, 2021

Mohamed Zeeshan is editor-in-chief of Freedom Gazette and a writer for The Diplomat. He has previously served as an adviser to the Indian delegation to the United Nations in New York.