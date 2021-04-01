Chinese hostesses pose at Tiananmen Square in Beijing during the opening session of the National People’s Congress in March 2018. People who are exposed to the internal diversity and complexity of a country are much more likely to develop affection for it, instead of relying on stereotypes. Photo: AFP
Chinese hostesses pose at Tiananmen Square in Beijing during the opening session of the National People’s Congress in March 2018. People who are exposed to the internal diversity and complexity of a country are much more likely to develop affection for it, instead of relying on stereotypes. Photo: AFP