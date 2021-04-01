Chinese hostesses pose at Tiananmen Square in Beijing during the opening session of the National People’s Congress in March 2018. People who are exposed to the internal diversity and complexity of a country are much more likely to develop affection for it, instead of relying on stereotypes. Photo: AFP Chinese hostesses pose at Tiananmen Square in Beijing during the opening session of the National People’s Congress in March 2018. People who are exposed to the internal diversity and complexity of a country are much more likely to develop affection for it, instead of relying on stereotypes. Photo: AFP
Chinese hostesses pose at Tiananmen Square in Beijing during the opening session of the National People’s Congress in March 2018. People who are exposed to the internal diversity and complexity of a country are much more likely to develop affection for it, instead of relying on stereotypes. Photo: AFP
Zhengxu Wang
Zhengxu Wang and Daniel A. Bell

To improve China’s image globally, welcome foreigners and let them be bridges to the West

  • China should welcome foreigners, including Western journalists, to live and work in the country and not bristle at discussion of its shortcomings
  • International media reports that provide a detailed and diverse view of China will be better received abroad than Chinese government statements

Updated: 4:00am, 1 Apr, 2021

Dr Zhengxu Wang is distinguished professor at the School of International Relations and Public Affairs (SIRPA), Fudan University. Previously he served as senior fellow and acting director at the China Policy Institute, University of Nottingham, as well as research fellow at the East Asian Institute of the National University of Singapore.

Daniel A. Bell is dean of the school of political science and public administration at Shandong University.