Why the Tokyo Olympics will be Japan’s ‘economic recovery’ games

Reiko Mito

+ FOLLOW

Reiko Mito is investment director for Japan equities at GAM. Before joining GAM Group in November 2011, she worked at Atlantic Investment Management in Tokyo and Goldman Sachs Asset Management in Tokyo. She started her career at the Bank of Japan in Tokyo in 1996. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in business administration from the International Christian University in Tokyo and is a CFA Charterholder. She is based in Zurich.