Opinion
The View by Reiko Mito and Ernst Glanzmann
Why the Tokyo Olympics will be Japan’s ‘economic recovery’ games
- Japan, with a relatively low Covid-19 caseload, is well-positioned for a solid recovery in 2021
- The latest round of quarterly earnings in the country has, on average, already shown improvement from the previous quarter
Reiko Mito is investment director for Japan equities at GAM. Before joining GAM Group in November 2011, she worked at Atlantic Investment Management in Tokyo and Goldman Sachs Asset Management in Tokyo. She started her career at the Bank of Japan in Tokyo in 1996. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in business administration from the International Christian University in Tokyo and is a CFA Charterholder. She is based in Zurich.
Ernst Glanzmann is investment director for Japan equities at GAM. Before joining GAM Group in November 2000, he worked as a Japanese equity analyst at Julius Baer and Clariden Leu (since integrated into Credit Suisse) for 10 years. He holds a Federal Certificate of Capacity in Banking from the Business School in Huttwil, Switzerland. He is based in Zurich.