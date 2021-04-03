A driver charges an electric bus after Citybus and First Bus jointly launched the second batch of electric single deckers in Chai Wan on September 7, 2016.Hong Kong has not adopted an aggressive strategy for greening public transport and commercial vehicles. Photo: Jonathan Wong
