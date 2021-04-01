Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Cliff Buddle
Hong Kong democracy: Beijing has dashed decades of hopes with radical reforms
- Democratic development in Hong Kong could have been China’s greatest achievement in the city. How would Hong Kong have evolved if Beijing had permitted universal suffrage for the chief executive election as early as 2007?
- The recent electoral reforms, which leave little, if any, room for the opposition, mean we will never know
A journalist for more than 30 years, Cliff Buddle began his career as a court reporter in London and moved to Hong Kong in 1994 to join the Post. Specialising in court reporting and legal affairs, he has held a variety of editorial positions, including Deputy Editor and Acting Editor-in-Chief. He is a regular columnist.