A container ship moves into New York Harbour on April 2. The WTO trade forecast says the US and the rest of North America will be the biggest importers of goods this year while China and other Asian economies will lead the way in supplying them. Photo: Getty Images/AFP A container ship moves into New York Harbour on April 2. The WTO trade forecast says the US and the rest of North America will be the biggest importers of goods this year while China and other Asian economies will lead the way in supplying them. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
A container ship moves into New York Harbour on April 2. The WTO trade forecast says the US and the rest of North America will be the biggest importers of goods this year while China and other Asian economies will lead the way in supplying them. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

Coronavirus recovery: cautious optimism is due despite vaccine roll-out issues

  • Celebrations over the latest WTO trade projections are muted, but at gloomy times like this we need to draw comfort wherever we can
  • We should be thankful for small mercies given the apocalyptic predictions for the world economy we were hearing a year ago at this time

David Dodwell
David Dodwell

Updated: 9:00pm, 4 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A container ship moves into New York Harbour on April 2. The WTO trade forecast says the US and the rest of North America will be the biggest importers of goods this year while China and other Asian economies will lead the way in supplying them. Photo: Getty Images/AFP A container ship moves into New York Harbour on April 2. The WTO trade forecast says the US and the rest of North America will be the biggest importers of goods this year while China and other Asian economies will lead the way in supplying them. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
A container ship moves into New York Harbour on April 2. The WTO trade forecast says the US and the rest of North America will be the biggest importers of goods this year while China and other Asian economies will lead the way in supplying them. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
David Dodwell

David Dodwell

David Dodwell is the executive director of the Hong Kong-APEC Trade Policy Study Group, a trade policy think tank.