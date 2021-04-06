Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Shades Off by Peter Kammerer
Hong Kong democracy: Beijing will struggle to make proud, feisty city bend its knee
- Hongkongers raised on freedom, choice, open internet access and responsible use of tax money are unlikely to embrace unquestioning loyalty
- No matter how much Beijing believes it is in charge, it cannot bulldoze the ways of life of generations of Hong Kong people
Australian-born Peter Kammerer has lived and worked in Hong Kong for more than 30 years, joining the Post in 1988. He is a long-time editorial writer and columnist, as well as a former foreign editor.