Illustration:Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Zha Daojiong
Myanmar coup: China’s careful response a delicate balancing act
- Working with and through Asean is a step in the right direction as Beijing navigates the sensitivity around its investments in Myanmar while respecting Myanmar’s autonomy
Illustration:Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
+ FOLLOW
Zha Daojiong is a professor at the School of International Studies, Peking University. His areas of expertise include the politics of China’s international economic relations, particularly the fields of energy and natural resources, development aid and the economics-political nexus in the Asia-Pacific region.