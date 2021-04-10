The Meizhou Bay cross-sea bridge of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway in Fujian province is under construction in January this year. The Chinese use state-owned enterprises to implement long-term goals, such as the modernisation of infrastructure, job stability, regional development and provision of social utilities. Photo: Xinhua
