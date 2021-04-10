Visitors walk across a causeway at the West Lake in Hangzhou in eastern China’s Zhejiang province on April 4. Domestic tourists were out in force at some of China’s most popular tourist sites on a holiday weekend as the country continues to report few new cases of coronavirus within its borders. Photo: AP
