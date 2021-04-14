Archegos Capital is reportedly housed in this 888 7th Ave building in New York, seen on March 29. Photo: Reuters Archegos Capital is reportedly housed in this 888 7th Ave building in New York, seen on March 29. Photo: Reuters
Archegos Capital is reportedly housed in this 888 7th Ave building in New York, seen on March 29. Photo: Reuters
Lily Fang
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Lily Fang

Archegos shows the need for better financial market rules and more self-regulation

  • Better disclosure rules would bring hedge funds and family offices like Archegos out of the shadows
  • But regulation cannot micromanage: the market must self-regulate better

Lily Fang
Lily Fang

Updated: 4:30pm, 14 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Archegos Capital is reportedly housed in this 888 7th Ave building in New York, seen on March 29. Photo: Reuters Archegos Capital is reportedly housed in this 888 7th Ave building in New York, seen on March 29. Photo: Reuters
Archegos Capital is reportedly housed in this 888 7th Ave building in New York, seen on March 29. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Lily Fang

Lily Fang

Lily Fang is a professor of finance and the AXA chaired professor in financial market risk at INSEAD. She is currently based in the INSEAD Europe campus, after having spent 12 years in the school’s Asia campus. Professor Fang has also been a visiting professor of finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management where she won the Outstanding Teacher Award. Her primary research interest is financial market information and investment strategies. She obtained her PhD in finance from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.