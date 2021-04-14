Lily Fang

Lily Fang is a professor of finance and the AXA chaired professor in financial market risk at INSEAD. She is currently based in the INSEAD Europe campus, after having spent 12 years in the school’s Asia campus. Professor Fang has also been a visiting professor of finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management where she won the Outstanding Teacher Award. Her primary research interest is financial market information and investment strategies. She obtained her PhD in finance from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.