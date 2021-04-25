A demonstrator holds a poster as people gather for a protest against Asian racism, in Los Angeles, California, on March 27. It took place following the death of eight people, including six women of Asian descent, killed during a shooting spree in Atlanta on March 16. Photo: EPA-EFE
