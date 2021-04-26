Opinion
Edward Pinkney and Paul Yip
China’s anti-poverty playbook should inspire Hong Kong to act
- The single-mindedness with which Beijing has pursued its goal to eradicate absolute poverty is worthy of emulation
- The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals are good starting points for Hong Kong to work towards, mapping out local, measurable targets along the way
Edward Pinkney is a programme officer at the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Hong Kong, working primarily on mental health and poverty related projects. He received a Masters of Public Health from HKU in 2015, and previously worked in the UK in the charity sector, coordinating mental health campaigns in schools and universities. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health, and has recently had research published on the subjects of inequalities and public health marketing.
Paul Yip is the founding director of the Centre for Suicide Research and Prevention at the University of Hong Kong, and a professor at the university's Department of Social Work and Social Administration. His interests include suicide prevention, population health and poverty research. He serves as the secretary general of the Asian Population Association and the research chair of the Family Planning Association of Hong Kong. He was a part-time member of the Central Policy Unit and a member of the Hong Kong government's Steering Committee on Population Policy.