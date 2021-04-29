Pedestrians crossing the road in Hong Kong’s Central district in May last year are reflected in a window. The government’s proposal to restrict information access will damage Hong Kong’s reputation as a financial centre and should not be taken lightly. Photo: May Tse
Pedestrians crossing the road in Hong Kong’s Central district in May last year are reflected in a window. The government’s proposal to restrict information access will damage Hong Kong’s reputation as a financial centre and should not be taken lightly. Photo: May Tse