A tugboat pulls a coal barge along the Mahakam River in Samarinda, East Kalimantan, Indonesia in 2016. Indonesia must have higher standards for foreign investors as it works to meet its energy needs, or it risks being locked into a coal-dependent future. Photo: Reuters
A tugboat pulls a coal barge along the Mahakam River in Samarinda, East Kalimantan, Indonesia in 2016. Indonesia must have higher standards for foreign investors as it works to meet its energy needs, or it risks being locked into a coal-dependent future. Photo: Reuters