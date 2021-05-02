A tugboat pulls a coal barge along the Mahakam River in Samarinda, East Kalimantan, Indonesia in 2016. Indonesia must have higher standards for foreign investors as it works to meet its energy needs, or it risks being locked into a coal-dependent future. Photo: Reuters A tugboat pulls a coal barge along the Mahakam River in Samarinda, East Kalimantan, Indonesia in 2016. Indonesia must have higher standards for foreign investors as it works to meet its energy needs, or it risks being locked into a coal-dependent future. Photo: Reuters
A tugboat pulls a coal barge along the Mahakam River in Samarinda, East Kalimantan, Indonesia in 2016. Indonesia must have higher standards for foreign investors as it works to meet its energy needs, or it risks being locked into a coal-dependent future. Photo: Reuters
Iva Dim
Opinion

Opinion

Eye on Asia by Iva Dim

China’s coal investments in Indonesia at odds with its climate ambition

  • Chinese investments in low-end coal power plants are inconsistent with Indonesian interests, and China’s ambition to curb carbon emissions
  • The Chinese export of its development model of ‘pollute first, clean up later’ is a detrimental practice that nations need to learn to say no to

Iva Dim
Iva Dim

Updated: 10:11pm, 2 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A tugboat pulls a coal barge along the Mahakam River in Samarinda, East Kalimantan, Indonesia in 2016. Indonesia must have higher standards for foreign investors as it works to meet its energy needs, or it risks being locked into a coal-dependent future. Photo: Reuters A tugboat pulls a coal barge along the Mahakam River in Samarinda, East Kalimantan, Indonesia in 2016. Indonesia must have higher standards for foreign investors as it works to meet its energy needs, or it risks being locked into a coal-dependent future. Photo: Reuters
A tugboat pulls a coal barge along the Mahakam River in Samarinda, East Kalimantan, Indonesia in 2016. Indonesia must have higher standards for foreign investors as it works to meet its energy needs, or it risks being locked into a coal-dependent future. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Iva Dim

Iva Dim

Iva Dim is a senior research fellow at Strategic Pan Indo-Pacific Arena (strategicpipa.com) based in Britain. She holds an LLM in international law from the University of Edinburgh and a BA in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick.