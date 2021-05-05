Cows roam near one of six newly installed wind turbines on a ranch in Eldorado, Texas, on April 16. Cattle rancher Bob Helmers, who for decades hosted oil wells on his ranch, recently plugged the pumps and allowed a utility company to build the wind turbines, making the shift to wind power. Photo: AFP
