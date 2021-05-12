Illustration: Craig Stephens Illustration: Craig Stephens
Richard Heydarian
Opinion

How the Myanmar coup and South China Sea disputes are deepening Asean’s irrelevance

  • With Myanmar heading into a full-blown civil war and the South China Sea a powder keg of disputes, Asean’s ineffectual leadership has never been more obvious
  • Asean’s insistence on consensus sounds good on paper, but in practice it is a recipe for institutional dysfunction

Updated: 9:15am, 12 May, 2021

Richard Javad Heydarian is Asia-based academic, currently a Professorial Chairholder in Geopolitics at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines and author of, among others, “The Indo-Pacific: Trump, China and the New Struggle for Global Mastery”.