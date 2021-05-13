A couple pose for a wedding photo in May 2019 at Choi Hung Estate, once Hong Kong’s largest public housing estate. Had Hong Kong not fallen behind on its public housing targets for the past eight years, the equivalent of an additional 13.5 Choi Hung Estates should have been built. Photo: Edmond So
A couple pose for a wedding photo in May 2019 at Choi Hung Estate, once Hong Kong’s largest public housing estate. Had Hong Kong not fallen behind on its public housing targets for the past eight years, the equivalent of an additional 13.5 Choi Hung Estates should have been built. Photo: Edmond So