A protester wearing a mask of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte pretends to sleep under a mosquito net to symbolise his inaction on the disputed South China Sea issues as they hold a rally outside the Chinese consulate in Metro Manila, Philippines, on May 7. Photo: AP
A protester wearing a mask of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte pretends to sleep under a mosquito net to symbolise his inaction on the disputed South China Sea issues as they hold a rally outside the Chinese consulate in Metro Manila, Philippines, on May 7. Photo: AP