Opinion
Eye on Asia by Joe Little and Renee Chen
Asia could hold clues as to where US inflation and Federal Reserve policy is going
- Central banks in China and the industrial Asian economies leading the economic recovery have been dovish and patient, unfazed by the recent pickup in inflation
- Similarly, the Fed is unlikely to tighten policy this year and could even leave it until 2024
Joe Little, global chief strategist at HSBC Asset Management, is responsible for leading the work on macroeconomic research and developing the house investment strategy view. He was previously chief strategist for strategic asset allocation and a portfolio manager on HSBC Asset Management's absolute return global macro capability, working on tactical asset allocation. Prior to joining HSBC in 2007, he worked as a global economist for JP Morgan Cazenove. Joe holds an MSc in economics from Warwick University and is a CFA charter holder.
Renee Chen is a senior economist and investment strategist at HSBC Asset Management and has been working in the industry since 1999. Prior to joining HSBC in 2012, she held economist roles at Macquarie Capital Securities, Nomura International (Hong Kong) and Citibank. Renee holds a bachelor of science degree from the National Taiwan University Taipei, a master of international affairs, economic policy management, from Columbia University (US), and an MBA in finance and investment from George Washington University (US).