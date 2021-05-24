Renee Chen

Renee Chen is a senior economist and investment strategist at HSBC Asset Management and has been working in the industry since 1999. Prior to joining HSBC in 2012, she held economist roles at Macquarie Capital Securities, Nomura International (Hong Kong) and Citibank. Renee holds a bachelor of science degree from the National Taiwan University Taipei, a master of international affairs, economic policy management, from Columbia University (US), and an MBA in finance and investment from George Washington University (US).