A cockle farmer trudges through a muddy field near the Meizhou Bay bridge, which is under construction as part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway project, in Putain, Fujian province, China, on February 8. Local governments have poured funds raised by the floating of bonds into infrastructure projects. Photo: Bloomberg
A cockle farmer trudges through a muddy field near the Meizhou Bay bridge, which is under construction as part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway project, in Putain, Fujian province, China, on February 8. Local governments have poured funds raised by the floating of bonds into infrastructure projects. Photo: Bloomberg