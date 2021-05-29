Illustration: Craig Stephens Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Yoshihiro Sakai
Opinion

Opinion

Yoshihiro Sakai

Tokyo Olympics: how Japan’s coronavirus failures have left a dark cloud hanging over the Games

  • As calls mount for the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled or postponed, the Japanese government’s mishandling of the coronavirus crisis has come into sharp focus

Yoshihiro Sakai
Yoshihiro Sakai

Updated: 9:20am, 29 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Yoshihiro Sakai

Yoshihiro Sakai

Yoshihiro Sakai is adviser to the Office of the President at the University of Tokyo. He is a former market operation officer at the Bank of Japan and a senior economist.