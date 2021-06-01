Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Shades Off by Peter Kammerer
Westerners like me who have lived in Hong Kong for a long time now have an identity problem
- Being told to ‘go home’ in a city that feels increasingly unwelcoming poses a problem when I have few connections to Australia, my country of birth, never mind my ‘ancestral home’ of Munich
READ FULL ARTICLE
+ FOLLOW
Australian-born Peter Kammerer has lived and worked in Hong Kong for more than 30 years, joining the Post in 1988. He is a long-time editorial writer and columnist, as well as a former foreign editor.