How China is losing the narrative in the global coronavirus recovery

A student waits after receiving a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre at the Hunter Street Health Centre in London on June 5. The UK government expects to decide on June 14 whether the plan to completely lift coronavirus restrictions will go ahead as scheduled on June 21. Photo: AFP
A student waits after receiving a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre at the Hunter Street Health Centre in London on June 5. The UK government expects to decide on June 14 whether the plan to completely lift coronavirus restrictions will go ahead as scheduled on June 21. Photo: AFP