A student waits after receiving a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre at the Hunter Street Health Centre in London on June 5. The UK government expects to decide on June 14 whether the plan to completely lift coronavirus restrictions will go ahead as scheduled on June 21. Photo: AFP A student waits after receiving a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre at the Hunter Street Health Centre in London on June 5. The UK government expects to decide on June 14 whether the plan to completely lift coronavirus restrictions will go ahead as scheduled on June 21. Photo: AFP
A student waits after receiving a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre at the Hunter Street Health Centre in London on June 5. The UK government expects to decide on June 14 whether the plan to completely lift coronavirus restrictions will go ahead as scheduled on June 21. Photo: AFP
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

How China is losing the narrative in the global coronavirus recovery

  • A new narrative has taken hold in markets, driven in part by the remarkable progress in deploying vaccines in the US, UK and Europe
  • Meanwhile, China’s renewed focus on deleveraging has taken the shine off its swift recovery, sowing uncertainty about vulnerable parts of the financial sector

Nicholas Spiro
Nicholas Spiro

Updated: 4:00am, 11 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A student waits after receiving a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre at the Hunter Street Health Centre in London on June 5. The UK government expects to decide on June 14 whether the plan to completely lift coronavirus restrictions will go ahead as scheduled on June 21. Photo: AFP A student waits after receiving a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre at the Hunter Street Health Centre in London on June 5. The UK government expects to decide on June 14 whether the plan to completely lift coronavirus restrictions will go ahead as scheduled on June 21. Photo: AFP
A student waits after receiving a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre at the Hunter Street Health Centre in London on June 5. The UK government expects to decide on June 14 whether the plan to completely lift coronavirus restrictions will go ahead as scheduled on June 21. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory, a specialist London-based real estate and macroeconomic advisory firm. He is an expert on advanced and emerging economies and a regular commentator on financial and macro-political developments.