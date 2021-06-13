As central banks explore digital currency, could NFT bonds be the future?

A woman looks at an NFT by Mad Dog Jones during a media preview on June 4, at Sotheby’s, for the Natively Digital: A Curated NFT Sale Online Auction. While the current NFT craze is predominantly focused on collectibles, NFTs can be practical tools aligning with the principles of decentralised finance. Photo: AFP
