British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shares a light moment with US President Joe Biden in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, on June 10. The two on Thursday agreed to work to resume travel between the two countries and signed a new Atlantic Charter. Photo: Handout via Xinhua
David Dodwell
Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

G7 summit: after the political theatre, the US, Britain and EU must get back to working with China

  • The celebratory mood of the gathering of Western leaders in the UK makes for fine political theatre, even if it may not go far enough to provide solid foundations of a future ‘alliance of democracies’
  • High-level collaboration with China is necessary to tackle our foremost global problems, not least pandemic recovery and climate change

Updated: 5:30am, 14 Jun, 2021

David Dodwell is the executive director of the Hong Kong-APEC Trade Policy Study Group, a trade policy think tank.