British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shares a light moment with US President Joe Biden in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, on June 10. The two on Thursday agreed to work to resume travel between the two countries and signed a new Atlantic Charter. Photo: Handout via Xinhua
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shares a light moment with US President Joe Biden in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, on June 10. The two on Thursday agreed to work to resume travel between the two countries and signed a new Atlantic Charter. Photo: Handout via Xinhua