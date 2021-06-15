Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Shades Off by Peter Kammerer
Hong Kong protests: a ‘colour revolution’ or peaceful demonstrations hijacked by radicals? Let’s not twist history
- To represent the movement that brought hundreds of thousands to the streets seeking justice as an attempt to wrest power from authorities is to ignore reality
- In the current political climate, poorly defined national security red lines can easily be abused
Australian-born Peter Kammerer has lived and worked in Hong Kong for more than 30 years, joining the Post in 1988. He is a long-time editorial writer and columnist, as well as a former foreign editor.