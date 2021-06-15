Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Zhou Bo
China and India should look back to move forward on border impasse
- A year after the shock of a fatal border clash, tensions remain high with no consensus on how to resolve the issues over an unverified LAC
- To prevent conflict, both sides should dust off previously agreed confidence-building measures and enforce the less-contentious ones
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
+ FOLLOW
Senior Colonel Zhou Bo (ret) is a senior fellow of the Centre for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University and a China Forum expert. He was director of Centre for Security Cooperation of the Office for International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of National Defence of China.